US midfielder Tyler Adams makes long-awaited return from injury for Bournemouth
U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams made his first appearance since the Copa America on Saturday and helped Bournemouth draw with Aston Villa 1-1 in the English Premier League.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tyler Adams of the United States runs on the pitch during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar | Image: AP Photo
