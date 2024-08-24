sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:34 IST, August 24th 2024

US midfielder Weston McKennie signs contract extension to stay at Juventus until 2026

United States midfielder Weston McKennie has a signed a contract extension to stay at Juventus until June 2026, the Italian club said Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Weston McKennie
United States’ Weston McKennie controls the ball during a CONCACAF Nations League championship soccer match against Mexico in Arlington, Texas | Image: AP
  • 1 min read
11:34 IST, August 24th 2024