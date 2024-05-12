Josh Wander, CEO of the 777 Partners Group, speaks at a press conference on the entry as new investor for Bundesliga soccer club Hertha BSC in Berlin | Image: AP

Advertisement

Amid legal and financial turmoil for its American owners , Belgian soccer club Standard Liege was unable to play a league game on Friday when protesting fans blocked the team bus from reaching the stadium.

Standard is among European clubs owned by Miami-based 777 Partners, which is facing a $600 million fraud lawsuit in a federal court in New York, and its Australian airline is currently grounded.

Advertisement

777's most ambitious move in soccer, attempting to buy storied English Premier League club Everton, has stalled for months as scepticism has grown about closing the deal.

Fans of Standard, a 10-time Belgian champion, have stepped up protests this season against 777, whose problems led to the club currently being under another temporary transfer embargo.

Advertisement

Standard was due to host Westerlo on Friday evening with three rounds left in the Belgian league and the team on track to finish in the bottom half of the standings.

The team bus was impeded at the training center, the club said in a statement, and “attempts at discussions with these supporters did not find a solution to lift the blockage.”

Advertisement

777's other clubs include Genoa in Italy's top tier, Hertha Berlin in Germany's second division and Vasco da Gama in Brazil.