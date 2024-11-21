Published 09:18 IST, November 21st 2024
US women to host Japan, Colombia and Australia in 10th SheBelieves Cup
The U.S. women's national team will host Australia, Japan and Colombia in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.The 10th annual edition of the tournament will be played in Houston, San Diego and Glendale, Arizona, from Feb. 23-26, U.S.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Players from the United States celebrate after Sophia Smith scored their side's first goal, during the women's Group B soccer match between the United States and Germany at the Velodrome stadium | Image: AP
