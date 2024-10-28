sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:53 IST, October 28th 2024

USWNT comes from behind for 3-1 win over Iceland

Lynn Williams and Lindsey Horan scored minutes apart in the second half and the United States rallied to beat Iceland 3-1 on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
USWNT
Players from the United States celebrate after Sophia Smith scored their side's first goal, during the women's Group B soccer match between the United States and Germany at the Velodrome stadium | Image: AP
