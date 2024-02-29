Advertisement

In a big development in the world of football, Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba received a four-year ban by Italy’s anti-doping court on Thursday after he tested positive for testosterone. The World Cup winner has a positive test announced in September 2023 after he was examined after Juventus’ game at Udinese on August 20. Pogba was not a part of the Serie A match but was on Juve’s bench.

Pogba's ban might mean the end of his football career as he turns 31 in March. Pogba issued a response to the ban and here's what he said:-

"I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me. When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.



“As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against. As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” Pogba said.

Pogba's ban can be reduced

Pogba opted not to make a plea bargain with Italy’s anti-doping agency and so the case was tried before the country’s anti-doping court. A person with direct knowledge of the case confirmed the verdict to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the sentence was not made public due to Italy’s privacy laws.

Pogba could appeal the decision to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Four-year bans are standard under the World Anti-Doping Code but can be reduced in cases where an athlete can prove their doping was not intentional, if the positive test was a result of contamination or if they provide “substantial assistance” to help investigators.

Pogba rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in 2022 but struggled with injuries, playing in only six Serie A matches for Juventus last season and two this season. He was ruled out of France’s run to the World Cup final that year due to a knee injury.

Pogba helped France win the previous World Cup, scoring in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final. He played in 178 matches for Juventus from 2012-16.

(with AP inputs)