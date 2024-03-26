×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Vinícius breaks down while talking about racism, says he's losing desire to play because of insults

Vinícius Júnior broke down in tears on Monday while talking about the racist insults that he has been subjected to in Spain, saying that he is losing his desire to keep playing because of what he has been going through.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vinícius Júnior
Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring at Barcelona during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Vinícius Júnior broke down in tears on Monday while talking about the racist insults that he has been subjected to in Spain, saying that he is losing his desire to keep playing because of what he has been going through.

Vinícius spoke freely about his struggles fighting against racism on the eve of the “One Skin” friendly game between Spain and Brazil on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which was set up to raise awareness about racism nearly a year after the Brazil international was racially insulted at a Spanish league game in Valencia.

Advertisement

“It's something very sad what I have been going through here," Vinícius said. “It's tough. I've been fighting against this for a long time. It's exhausting because you feel like you are alone. I've made so many official complaints but no one is ever punished.” The Spain-Brazil game is taking place just days after a new wave of racist and hate insults targeted Vinícius in matches in Spain.

“More and more I'm losing my desire to play," he said. "But I'll keep fighting.” The 23-year-old Real Madrid player had to recompose himself a couple of times after crying during Brazil's pre-match news conference at Madrid's training camp.

Advertisement

“I'm sorry,” he said. “I just want to keep playing soccer. I just want to keep doing everything that I can for my club and for my family.” Vinícius said it would have been easier to quit fighting, but said he “was chosen to defend this important cause." Vinícius said he hasn't considered leaving the Spanish league because of the insults, saying “that would give the racists what they really want.” “I'll stay here, playing for the best club in the world and scoring goals and winning titles,” he said. “And people will have to keep seeing my face for a long time.” Vinícius said he feels the support from other players in the Spanish league and doesn't consider Spain a racist country, but he thinks “there are many racists in Spain and many of them go to the stadiums.” “That needs to change,” he said. “Maybe people don't really know what racism is. I'm 23 and I have to teach many people about racism, and about how it affects me and how it affects my family at home.” Vinícius acknowledged that at times he needs to improve his attitude on the field, but said he hoped “people would talk less about what he does wrong” and more about the insults against him.

Vinícius, who also asked for help from FIFA, UEFA and other institutions in his fight, said he has been studying a lot about racism and feels like he is better prepared to talk about the subject. 

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nakuul Mehta

TV Celebs' Holi Photos

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra

Nickyanka's Holi In India

an hour ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

'Rate Card' Comment

an hour ago
Lee Sang Yeob wedding photo

Sang Yeob Wedding Photos

an hour ago
Anne Hathaway

Anne On Miscarriage

an hour ago
Russia President Vladimir Putin

Moscow Concert Update

an hour ago
Crime

9-Yr-Old Kidnapped

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs PBKS: Standouts

an hour ago
Your Vote is to Elect a Humane Prime Minister, Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

India News LIVE

an hour ago
Siddhant Karnick and Triptii Dimri

Siddhant On Dating

2 hours ago
Shiva Statue at Sadhguru Ashram

Saptarishi Avahanam

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi

PC-Nick, Malti's Holi

2 hours ago
Road accident

Noida Boy Accident

2 hours ago
Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius breaks down

2 hours ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Musk's X Corp lawsuit

2 hours ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

2 hours ago
Virat Kohli

''King'' beats Kings

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  4. Viral: 5-ft Alligator Discovered Inside The Stomach Of An 18-Foot Python

    World14 hours ago

  5. A Terrorist is a Terrorist in Any Language: EAM Jaishankar in Singapore

    World16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo