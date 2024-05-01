Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final leg 1, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Leroy Sané opened the scoring for Bayern in the 53rd minute, swiftly followed by Harry Kane converting a penalty in the 57th minute. Real Madrid responded with goals from Vinicius Junior in the 24th and 83rd minute, both from the penalty spot. The match, lasting 9 minutes and 36 seconds, showcased intense action with Bayern having 14 shots and 52% possession, while Real Madrid managed 10 shots with 48% possession. Both teams received 2 yellow cards each in a closely contested battle at the Allianz Arena.

Vinicus Jr scored a goal with an incredible pass from Toni Kroos against Bayern Munich

On Tuesday, April 30, Vinicius Jr. gave responsibility to Toni Kroos for his first goal in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final versus Bayern Munich. The first leg of a contest between two European heavyweights ended in a 2-2 draw. Vinicius Jr. opened the score for Los Blancos with a brilliant pass from Toni Kroos, the master of midfield. The Brazilian winger gave the Spanish the lead in the 24th minute when he skillfully moved center-back Kim Min-jae out of position. He then made a crucial run behind the defence and slotted the ball home.

This angle of Toni Kroos’ assist to Vinicius Jr goal is incredible. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jobd5ifwS0 — TC (@totalcristiano) Vinicius Jr haciéndole reverencia a Toni Kroos. MOMENTAZO.



😭🤍🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/RinjYxbp3v — MT (@MadridTotal_) > VINICIUS JR penalty equaliser for Madrid 2&2 pic.twitter.com/cq8c1CSHvm — Andre (@LiveEnt1000)

But in the second half, the 14-time UCL champions saw a comeback from the German team. After having trouble with his passes in the first half, Leroy Sane made amends in the 53rd minute by scoring the game's first goal for Thomas Tuchel's team.

Sane beat Andriy Lunin with a deft cut inside from the right flank, rendering Ferland Mendy vulnerable as he struck hard into the lower corner of the goal. Shortly after, Harry Kane, the England football team captain, calmly converted a penalty that Lucas Vazquez had given up.

When Kim Min-jae fouled Rodrygo inside the box in the 81st minute, Madrid had a chance to tie the score. With composure, Vinicius Jr. scored the penalty, giving Carlo Ancelotti's team an equaliser. On May 8, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will square off in the second leg of their semifinal match at the Santiago Bernabéu.

