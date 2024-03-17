×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

Vinicius Jr. nets brace as Real Madrid secures convincing La Liga victory over Osasuna-WATCH

Real Madrid dominated Osasuna with Vinicius Jr. scoring a brace in a 4-2 victory to strengthen their La Liga lead, showcasing impressive form.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Vinicius Junior
Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium | Image: AP
In Saturday’s La Liga match, Real Madrid secured a 4-2 victory over Osasuna. The thrilling encounter saw goals from Vinicius Junior (4', 64'), Dani Carvajal (18'), and Brahim Díaz (61') for Real Madrid, while Ante Budimir (7') and Iker Muñoz (90+1') found the net for Osasuna. Real Madrid dominated with 64% possession, 17 shots, and 9 shots on target, showcasing their attacking prowess. The match showcased compelling gameplay and impressive performances, ultimately resulting in a well-deserved win for Real Madrid at El Sadar Stadium.

Vinicius Jr scores an incredible brace for Real Madrid against Osasuna 

Vinicius Jr. delivered an outstanding effort on the pitch, scoring twice to lead Real Madrid to a dominant 4-2 victory against Osasuna at the Estadio El Sader in Pamplona. Federico Valverde contributed greatly to the victory by delivering three assists during the game.

The Brazillian star, Vinicius Jr. started the goal in the fourth minute, gliding past defenders and hitting a powerful shot with his right foot to put Los Blancos up early. However, Osasuna promptly answered in the seventh minute, when Ante Budimir converted a close-range opportunity following a rapid counter-attack, bringing the score level.

Real Madrid reclaimed the lead 11 minutes later, thanks to Dani Carvajal's precise finish. Valverde demonstrated his technique and vision by providing a brilliant cross into the box, which Carvajal masterfully flicked into the top corner with the outside of his foot. Carlo Ancelotti's team continued to dominate the game, leading throughout the first half and into the second. Two fast goals increased their lead, with Brahim Diaz pushing it to 3-1 in the 61st minute, capitalising on a well-executed play started by Valverde.

Vinicius Jr. added to his tally in the 64th minute, finishing his brace with a clever flick past the custodian, courtesy of another assist from Valverde. Despite a late consolation goal from Osasuna's Iker Munoz, Real Madrid won 4–2.

Vinicius Jr.'s outstanding performance in the match lifts his season total to 15 goals and six assists for Real Madrid, confirming his role as a crucial contributor to the team's success. He is presently the seventh highest scorer in LaLiga, behind Jude Bellingham by four goals in the battle for the Golden Boot.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

