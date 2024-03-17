Brahim Diaz celebrates with Vinicius Junior after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium | Image: AP

Days after being targeted by racist taunts before games not even involving his team, Vinícius Júnior scored twice to lead Spanish league leader Real Madrid to a dominant 4-2 win at Osasuna on Saturday.

Vinícius, who is Black, has endured racist insults during away games especially over the last two seasons. This week he was subjected to racist chants by groups of fans gathered outside the stadiums of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona before Champions League games. Atletico played Inter Milan, and Barcelona played Napoli.

Vinícius asked on social media for the acts to not go unpunished, adding “It’s a sad reality that happens even in games where I’m not present!”

The Brazil forward was unfazed on the field in Pamplona, scoring Madrid’s fourth-minute opener and adding a fourth goal to complete the rout. Dani Carvajal and Brahim Díaz also scored for the visitors, which picked apart Osasuna's high defensive line.

Vinícius has scored six goals in a four-game scoring streak across all competitions. He is playing his best just as Madrid is preparing to face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals next month.

Madrid moved 10 points ahead of Girona, which plays at Getafe later.

Vinícius will miss next round’s home game against Athletic Bilbao as he serves a one-game suspension for picking up a fifth yellow card for protesting a decision by the referee.

Madrid was without Jude Bellingham, who leads the league with 16 goals, as he completed a two-game suspension.

Osasuna striker Ante Budimir had an early equalizer to briefly make it 1-1. It was the Croat's 15th league goal of the season. Substitute Iker Muñoz added the hosts' second goal in stoppage time.