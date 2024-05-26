 Violence mars French Cup final as Lyon and PSG ultras clash | Republic World
Published 11:06 IST, May 26th 2024

Violence mars French Cup final as Lyon and PSG ultras clash before game

Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain supporters threw flares and windows were smashed on buses full of supporters. The final was deemed a very high security risk by the national police division for the fight against hooliganism, which put the threat level at five on a scale of five.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
France
In this photo taken from video released by Hooligans.cz, a fire is seen near Fresnes-Les-Montauban, France | Image: Hooligans.cz via AP
11:06 IST, May 26th 2024

