Violence mars French Cup final as Lyon and PSG ultras clash before game
Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain supporters threw flares and windows were smashed on buses full of supporters. The final was deemed a very high security risk by the national police division for the fight against hooliganism, which put the threat level at five on a scale of five.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
In this photo taken from video released by Hooligans.cz, a fire is seen near Fresnes-Les-Montauban, France | Image: Hooligans.cz via AP
