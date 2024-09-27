Published 07:06 IST, September 27th 2024
Violent clashes between rival fans after Genoa derby results in 26 police officers injured
Violent clashes between rival fans after a Genoa derby resulted in nearly 40 people being treated for injuries at a local hospital, including 26 police officers, authorities said on Thursday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Genoa Hold Inter To Draw | Image: AP
