The match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain ended in a goalless draw after a closely contested fixture. Both teams managed 14 shots each, with PSG holding slightly more possession at 69%. The game saw 13 fouls and a total of 912 passes. In the Ligue 1 standings, PSG occupies the top spot with 55 points, while Monaco secures the third position with 42 points. The match was hosted at Stade Louis II.

Kylian Mbappe's rousing response to half-time replacement has gone viral

Following his replacement, Kylian Mbappe had a personal response to the circumstance, capturing how he felt during the match in Paris. PSG played Monaco on Friday, finishing in a goalless draw but preserving a comfortable 12-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. However, the encounter was not without drama, as manager Luis Enrique replaced star scorer Kylian Mbappe at halftime.

Mbappe's response to being replaced was both intense and expressive. Although initially shocking, the choice proved wise, as PSG dominated in the second half—a striking contrast to their lacklustre performance in the first, when they depended largely on custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma's heroics. This was Enrique's second consecutive substitution of Mbappe, increasing curiosity over the Frenchman's future amid rumours of a move to Real Madrid. Despite the disappointment of being hauled off, Mbappe's reaction was commendable and true to his nature.

🇫🇷🔄 Kylian Mbappé was taken off for PSG in 46th minute...



For the 2nd half, he went to the stands to sit with his family , whilst also greeting AS Monaco fans. ❤️🏟️ pic.twitter.com/jTfNyGJ6Cc — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 1, 2024 ⚽️🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe was subbed off at half-time and this was him minutes later...



On the phone to Florentino Perez...? 👀😂



pic.twitter.com/rhl5AMRUan — Recap Football (@recap_football_) March 2, 2024 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé, following second half in the stands next to his mother Fayza after being subbed off. https://t.co/hs2b78MECp pic.twitter.com/rKILX1A00M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 1, 2024

Rather of expressing dissatisfaction or discontent, Mbappe decided to salute the Monaco supporters, paying tribute to the club that launched his remarkable career. Following this gesture, he went to a VIP box and joined his family.

After the match, Mbappe's behaviour was scrutinised, with many supporters emphasising his attitude towards the club. Meanwhile, when asked about Mbappe's substitution, manager Luis Enrique stated that it was his responsibility to make such moves. Luis Enrique said:

"I have been in football long enough, you should know that everything is important in this kind of club. Sooner rather than later, we will play without Mbappé so I'm looking for the best option for the team," "Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong. We need to get used to it [playing without Mbappé]. I will do what is best for my team. I don't want to create controversy, it's my decision,"