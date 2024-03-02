Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 12:24 IST

VIRAL: Kylian Mbappe's classy reaction to substitution vs Monaco amid Madrid transfer speculation

Kylian Mbappe's poised response to being substituted against Monaco sparks widespread attention as rumors of his move to Real Madrid intensify.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain ended in a goalless draw after a closely contested fixture. Both teams managed 14 shots each, with PSG holding slightly more possession at 69%. The game saw 13 fouls and a total of 912 passes. In the Ligue 1 standings, PSG occupies the top spot with 55 points, while Monaco secures the third position with 42 points. The match was hosted at Stade Louis II.

Kylian Mbappe's rousing response to half-time replacement has gone viral

Following his replacement, Kylian Mbappe had a personal response to the circumstance, capturing how he felt during the match in Paris. PSG played Monaco on Friday, finishing in a goalless draw but preserving a comfortable 12-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. However, the encounter was not without drama, as manager Luis Enrique replaced star scorer Kylian Mbappe at halftime.

Mbappe's response to being replaced was both intense and expressive. Although initially shocking, the choice proved wise, as PSG dominated in the second half—a striking contrast to their lacklustre performance in the first, when they depended largely on custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma's heroics. This was Enrique's second consecutive substitution of Mbappe, increasing curiosity over the Frenchman's future amid rumours of a move to Real Madrid. Despite the disappointment of being hauled off, Mbappe's reaction was commendable and true to his nature.

Rather of expressing dissatisfaction or discontent, Mbappe decided to salute the Monaco supporters, paying tribute to the club that launched his remarkable career. Following this gesture, he went to a VIP box and joined his family. 

After the match, Mbappe's behaviour was scrutinised, with many supporters emphasising his attitude towards the club. Meanwhile, when asked about Mbappe's substitution, manager Luis Enrique stated that it was his responsibility to make such moves. Luis Enrique said: 

"I have been in football long enough, you should know that everything is important in this kind of club. Sooner rather than later, we will play without Mbappé so I'm looking for the best option for the team," 

"Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong. We need to get used to it [playing without Mbappé]. I will do what is best for my team. I don't want to create controversy, it's my decision," 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 12:17 IST

