Advertisement

A viral video has surfaced on the internet in which a man was getting thrashed by a group of people. The video was posted on Instagram and according to that, this man is a footballer from Ivory Coast. It happened during a football tournament in Malappuram, Kerala. He also alleged that people abused him racially.

The name of this footballer is Dairrassouba Hassane Junior, who was on the field wearing a blue t-shirt was running for his life on the ground in Areekode when a huge crowd was chasing him.

Advertisement

Later Hassane Junior was caught by the crowd and got beaten. Some of them said that the footballer kicked the spectators which led to this whole scene. A man wearing white t-shirt can be seen saving the Ivory Coast footballer and helping him leave the area through a gate.

Hassane Junior submitted a formal complaint to the police and provided a recorded statement.

In his complaint, the soccer player claimed that during a corner kick taken by his team, he was subjected to racial abuse by the spectators as he prepared to assume his position. Additionally, he stated that members of the crowd hurled stones at him.

Advertisement

Police authorities initiated an investigation into the matter.

Hassane Junior was representing the Jawahar Mavoor football club, which was participating in a sevens football tournament. Sevens football is a highly esteemed sports competition in Malappuram, featuring matches held in densely populated local stadiums.

Advertisement