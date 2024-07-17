Published 23:56 IST, July 17th 2024
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and Journalist Willow Bay To Become Angel City FC's New Owners
Angel City FC announced Wednesday that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and Southern California dean for communication and journalism Willow Bay will be the new controlling owners of what the franchise calls the most valuable women’s sports team in the world.
Bob Iger and Willow Bay | Image: AP
