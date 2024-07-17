sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:56 IST, July 17th 2024

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and Journalist Willow Bay To Become Angel City FC's New Owners

Angel City FC announced Wednesday that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and Southern California dean for communication and journalism Willow Bay will be the new controlling owners of what the franchise calls the most valuable women’s sports team in the world.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bob Iger and Willow Bay
Bob Iger and Willow Bay | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:56 IST, July 17th 2024