Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 14:55 IST

WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo smartly call himself No.1 with Messi on screen, Leo's reaction is unmissable

Cristiano Ronaldo confidently asserts himself as No.1 in split-screen moment, upsetting Lionel Messi, during Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match. The video goes viral

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr FC defeated Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF 6-0 in the Riyadh Season Cup friendly on Sunday. Otávio scored in the third minute, followed by Talisca in the tenth, 51st (penalty), and 73rd minutes, Aymeric Laporte in the twelfth scored an incredible freekick, and Mohammed Maran in the 68th concluded the humiliation with a header. Al-Nassr exhibited skill by taking 21 shots, 14 of which were on goal while retaining 53% control. They outperformed Inter Miami in total performance at the Kingdom Arena, with a pass accuracy of 90%.  Ronaldo did not participate in the game because of a calf issue. Messi made a brief appearance in the second half.

3 things you need to know 

  • Al Nassr humiliated Inter Miami by 6-0 
  • Cristiano Ronaldo did not play in the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match 
  • Lionel Messi made a small appearance in the last few minutes of the game

Also Read: 'He was scared of CR7': Saudi's openly roast Messi in front of him-WATCH

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi react after being together on the same screen 

On Thursday night, Al Nassr dominated Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in a scintillating club friendly at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena, scoring 6-0. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the game due to injury, fans were given to a riveting reminder of Ronaldo and Messi's long-standing rivalry, as seen by a memorable moment early on.

Advertisement

Brazilian phenom Talisca scored an incredible hat-trick for Al Nassr, giving them a comfortable win in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Inter Miami struggled to express themselves on the pitch without Messi, despite the presence of new additions Luis Suarez , Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, and the atmosphere was electric.

The official broadcasters got a split-screen picture of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 24-minute mark. Messi was clearly upset as he was sitting on the bench, while Ronaldo was seated in the VIP box. The video, which was shown on the stadium's enormous screen and showed Ronaldo grinning confidently when he saw himself, went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Ignited by Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or victory with Manchester United after a historic season, the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has ignited one of football's most renowned rivalries. They jointly dominated the world of football for more than 15 years. However, their rivalry peaked when  Real Madrid became Barcelona's arch-rivals once Ronaldo moved there in 2009, escalating their rivalry.

Advertisement

In another on-screen moment, CR7 was showing his index finger, which many interpreted as indicating that he was expressing that he is still the number 1 player in the world.  In addition to demonstrating the stark difference in skill between the two sides, Talisca's hat-trick honoured Ronaldo with his joyful ‘Sii’ celebration.

Advertisement

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Laporte’s goal from half-way against Messi

Advertisement

Inter Miami will play more games in Asia in the lead-up to the 2019 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, which kicks off on February 21. They have already played FC Dallas and El Salvador in preparation for their Middle East trip. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face their league rivals, Al-Hilal in another friendly encounter on February 8, 2024 before they start their competitive football in AFC Champions League Round of 16 match against Al Fehia on February 14, 2024.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  4. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World23 minutes ago

  5. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement