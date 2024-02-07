Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr FC defeated Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF 6-0 in the Riyadh Season Cup friendly on Sunday. Otávio scored in the third minute, followed by Talisca in the tenth, 51st (penalty), and 73rd minutes, Aymeric Laporte in the twelfth scored an incredible freekick, and Mohammed Maran in the 68th concluded the humiliation with a header. Al-Nassr exhibited skill by taking 21 shots, 14 of which were on goal while retaining 53% control. They outperformed Inter Miami in total performance at the Kingdom Arena, with a pass accuracy of 90%. Ronaldo did not participate in the game because of a calf issue. Messi made a brief appearance in the second half.

3 things you need to know

Al Nassr humiliated Inter Miami by 6-0

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play in the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi made a small appearance in the last few minutes of the game

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi react after being together on the same screen

On Thursday night, Al Nassr dominated Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in a scintillating club friendly at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena, scoring 6-0. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the game due to injury, fans were given to a riveting reminder of Ronaldo and Messi's long-standing rivalry, as seen by a memorable moment early on.

Brazilian phenom Talisca scored an incredible hat-trick for Al Nassr, giving them a comfortable win in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Inter Miami struggled to express themselves on the pitch without Messi, despite the presence of new additions Luis Suarez , Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, and the atmosphere was electric.

The official broadcasters got a split-screen picture of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 24-minute mark. Messi was clearly upset as he was sitting on the bench, while Ronaldo was seated in the VIP box. The video, which was shown on the stadium's enormous screen and showed Ronaldo grinning confidently when he saw himself, went viral on social media.

Ignited by Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or victory with Manchester United after a historic season, the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has ignited one of football's most renowned rivalries. They jointly dominated the world of football for more than 15 years. However, their rivalry peaked when Real Madrid became Barcelona's arch-rivals once Ronaldo moved there in 2009, escalating their rivalry.

رونالدو دايم الاول 🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/d7nWi6M03x — كورة | Alnassr 📽️ (@BLLvid) February 1, 2024

In another on-screen moment, CR7 was showing his index finger, which many interpreted as indicating that he was expressing that he is still the number 1 player in the world. In addition to demonstrating the stark difference in skill between the two sides, Talisca's hat-trick honoured Ronaldo with his joyful ‘Sii’ celebration.

TALISCA HITS THE SIUUU CELEBRATION AFTER MAKING IT 6-0.



I’m loving this game 😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/piVnKDHYfI — Janty (@CFC_Janty) February 1, 2024

Inter Miami will play more games in Asia in the lead-up to the 2019 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, which kicks off on February 21. They have already played FC Dallas and El Salvador in preparation for their Middle East trip. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face their league rivals, Al-Hilal in another friendly encounter on February 8, 2024 before they start their competitive football in AFC Champions League Round of 16 match against Al Fehia on February 14, 2024.