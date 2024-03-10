Advertisement

After enduring a tough-to-take defeat against their arch-rivals Manchester City last week, Manchester United have returned to winning ways. On Saturday, The Red Devils defeated Everton at the Old Trafford stadium. First-half penalty goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford gave United a solid 2-0 lead and the score remained put till the final whistle.

Also Read | Lionel Messi saves a 90-year-old woman from Hamas, know how?

Advertisement

Wayne Rooney lavishes praise on Alejandro Garnacho

While he could not make it to the score-sheet but Alejandro Garnacho was instrumental in Manchester United's win. The Argentine won both the penalties and emerged as the stand-out player in the United line-up. Garnacho's performance was noted by the club legend Wayne Rooney, and he gave acknowledgement to the 19-year-old.

Advertisement

Rooney sent his acclamation through TNT Sports when he said:

"Garnacho was certainly the best player on the pitch."

Advertisement

🎙️ | Wayne Rooney: "Garnacho was certainly the best player on the pitch." [TNT] pic.twitter.com/G0x4HyNzyl — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) March 9, 2024

Garnacho attempted eight ground duals in the match, won 5 of them and gave two key passes.

Advertisement

Ever since he made his debut for Manchester United, Alejandro Garnacho has proved to be a revelation at the Theatre of Dreams. The player, who is still in his teens, has already racked up 72 senior appearances in all competitions. He's been crucial for the Erik ten Hag side and at times has been the knight in shining armour. He scored 3 goals in the league last season, and this year has added more. In the present season, he has netted five goals.

Also Read | Ranjit Bajaj raises alarm over alleged match-fixing in Indian Football

Advertisement

Manchester United back to winning ways

After losing two on the trot, the Erik ten Hag's men are back with a W. The bwin over toffees may come as a sign of relief for the manager and fans, but the position on the league table stays grim. United is quite far from the Champions League qualifying zone and the team is currently in 6th position at 47, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, and 16 points away from league leaders Liverpool.

Advertisement