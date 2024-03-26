×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

WC Qualifier: Afghanistan shock India in Chhetri's 150th international match

Lower-ranked Afghanistan shocked India 2-1 as the home team suffered one of its most embarrassing defeats in recent years.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri | Image:X.com
Lower-ranked Afghanistan shocked India 2-1 as the home team suffered one of its most embarrassing defeats in recent years despite talisman Sunil Chhetri's 94th international goal in his 150th match, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers here on Tuesday.

In his landmark game, Chhetri did what was expected of him and found the back of the net from the spot in the 37th minute after Haroon Amiri handled the ball inside the box in India's home leg match in the second round of the joint qualifiers for the World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Attacking on the counter with three strikers upfront, Afghanistan equalized as Rahmat Akbari restored parity in the 71st minute after he shot from outside the box and the ball went through the legs of Rahul Bheke after a deflection to make it 1-1.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

