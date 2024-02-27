Advertisement

Pep Guardiola has stated that his Manchester City team is enjoying the "decisive part of the season" as they compete on three fronts. City is still aiming to recreate their treble-winning season from last year. They are only one point behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League and have control of their Champions League last-16 tie against Copenhagen, with the second leg set for Manchester.

Pep Guardiola is up for the decisive part of the season

The focus for the time being, however, is on the FA Cup, with City travelling to face Luton on Tuesday night for a spot in the quarter-finals. Guardiola's team is unbeaten in 17 games and has regained momentum as the season comes to a close. In addition to their cup games, City will play title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal in March, as well as a Manchester derby and a trip to Brighton.

"Next month helps us to still have another month,” Guardiola said. “It will define if we have another month to play for the titles. It doesn't define anything.

"We can lose the titles yeah. But what happens if we win and win? Our mindset is not thinking about the worst scenarios. It's thinking that at the same time you can control your mind to think it's going to be bad, [you can also control that] it's going to be well.

"Tomorrow [vs Luton] is a final like every game in the Premier League and Champions League. The decisive part of the season is here and ahead of us, not far away. We are going for it.”

Guardiola is wary of the situation

Guardiola recently stressed on how tired his players are, describing a trip to Brentford earlier this month as like “going to the dentist without anaesthetic”.

As taxing as the fixture list is, the Pep is up for the challenge, considering the return on offer.

"It's better to play for that than 10th in the table,” Guardiola said. “Playing every game knowing that if you lose it is bye-bye, so it is so nice.

“I adore to defend my players because I know how difficult it is. It is not what we have done last season, but the last five seasons.