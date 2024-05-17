When will Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation take place? Dates Revealed

Advertisement

Ever since Kylian Mbappe announced his departure from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) last week, rumours about his transfer to Real Madrid have only just intensified. While, reports suggest that the French National Team captain's move to the Spanish capital is imminent but none of the parties have made an official announcement.

Real Madrid are all set to face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Final on 1st June at Wembley and to avoid any distractions Los Blancos have withheld the announcement. Once, the final is out of the way, Real Madrid are expected to officially announce the transfer.

As the inevitable transfer edges closer, Real Madrid's plan to present Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu has been revealed.

Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Presentation dates Revealed

Real Madrid are hoping to present Kylian Mbappe in the Royal White shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the UEFA Euros 2024 in Germany.

The Euros are about to begin from 14th June and Real Madrid would ideally like to present its newest Galactico in the first week of June.

However, Kylian Mbappe is still contracted with PSG till June 30th hence if Real Madrid want to present the Ligue 1 player of the season they would need permission from PSG according to Spanish outlet Marca.

The report has further stated that Real Madrid prefer dates between June 3rd and June 10th but it will depend on PSG.

Kylian Mbappe's last dance with PSG in Ligue 1

PSG's record goal scorer Kylian Mbappe will take the field as a Real Madrid player for one final time in Ligue 1 when he faces Metz in their final league match of the season. Mbappe will be hoping to end his French League career on a high.

Mbappe's last match with PSG will be on the 25th May when PSG faces arch rivals Lyon in the French Cup final. Mbappe will want to end his stint with PSG by winning a silverware.