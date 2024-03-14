×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Who has Ronaldinho dated? Ex-Barcelona star's girlfriends and dating history revealed

Ronaldinho maintained quite a 'playboy' image during his younger days and had several relationships with top models. Here's a look at the star's dating history.

Reported by: Abhishek Shetty
Ronaldinho
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ronaldinho is one of the most celebrated personalities in the world of football. The 40-year-old Barcelona legend has won nearly all accolades football player can wish for. The World Cup and Ballon D'or winner is regarded as one of the top players in the history of the game. The Brazilian also lived a colourful life outside the pitch.

Ronaldinho, who is currently under house arrest in Paraguay, used to be surrounded by plenty of rumours during his playing days as well. As per reports, Ronaldinho maintained quite a 'playboy' image during his younger days and had several relationships with top models. Here's a look at the Ronaldinho dating history timeline so far.

Ronaldinho relationship: Ronaldinho wife and ex-girlfriends

Ronaldinho wife: Janaina Nattielle Mendes (2004) 

Ronaldinho dated Janaina Nattielle Mendes for a while before getting married to her in 2004. Janaina Nattielle Mendes was a very famous dancer back in the time. The marriage lasted for 3 years as the couple called it splits in 2007. Ronaldinho also has a 15-year-old son with Janaina Nattielle Mendes named Joao Mendes. 

Photo of Ronaldinho wife and son

Picture Courtesy: Daily Mail

Ronaldinho dating history: Alexandra Paressant (2006)

Ronaldinho and Alexandra Paressant were in an open relationship in 2006. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the affair between the French model and the married Brazilian footballer. The Sun reported that Ronaldinho broke the curfew rules back in 2006 to meet Alexandra Paressant during the Football World Cup. The couple broke up in 2008. 

Ronaldinho dating history: Sara Tommasi (2010)

Ronaldinho and Sara Tommasi dated between 2010-11. Sara Tommasi is a very famous Italian TV celebrity. Sara Tommasi was also rumoured to be dating former Liverpool star, Mario Balotelli.

Ronaldinho girlfriend

Ronaldinho dating history: Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza (2013)

As reported by The Sun, Ronaldinho was dating Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza at the same time. In 2018, there were reports which claimed that Ronaldinho is set to marry his two girlfriends at the same time. Both the women lived with the former Barcelona star in his $9 million Rio de Janeiro mansion. Ronaldinho started dating Beatriz Souza and continued his relationship with Priscilla Coelho, which began a couple of years back.

Ronaldinho girlfriend

Picture Courtesy: The Sun

Published May 6th, 2020 at 10:40 IST

