Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best footballer in the history of football, alongside Lionel Messi. The Portuguese and Argentine stars have dominated the world of football for over two decades. ‌Especially Ronaldo, who ended up being the top goal scorer in world football in 2023, scoring 54 goals for Al-Nassr and the Portugal National Team. Ronaldo has high potential to win the 6th Ballon d’Or if he leads Portugal to glory in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the most goals in 2023

Ronaldo has won 5 Ballon d’Ors in his career so far

Ronaldo last won his Ballon d’Or in 2017

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri's last dance: AFC Asian Cup to be pivotal for the country

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo donated one of his 5 Ballon d’Ors

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to donate his 2013 Ballon d'Or trophy to charity, especially to Make-A-Wish, a group that helps children with life-threatening diseases. The replica of the famous prize was auctioned off in London, and Israel's wealthiest man, Idan Ofer, won with an amazing winning offer of €600,000. Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's longtime representative, joined Ofer in praising the philanthropic gift.

Advertisement

The auction also included a chance to meet great football managers Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho during a boxing match in Manchester, which drew a notable price of €30,000.

While auctions for Ballon d'Ors are unusual, noteworthy football memorabilia, such as Real Madrid icon Alfredo di Stefano's honours, has fetched high prices. Di Stefano's 1957 Ballon d'Or sold for £60,800 in 2021, while his 1959 version sold for £54,400. The winning price for Di Stefano's unusual 'Super Ballon d'Or' was £187,500.

Advertisement

Although Ronaldo's last Ballon d'Or was in 2017, Lionel Messi has subsequently surpassed him in their rivalry, winning 8 Ballon d'Ors. Notably, France Football's "international re-evaluation" has admitted that the late Pele, a three-time World Cup winner, is on par with Messi, despite never being eligible for the award owing to not playing in Europe throughout his long career as earlier only European footballers were eligible to win the prestigious award.

Cristiano Ronaldo was ROBBED in Ballon D'Or 2018! pic.twitter.com/Wfg0lcZHnv — ` (@Lionel_Prime90) January 11, 2024

Also Read: Barcelona beat Osasuna, will play Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

In a potentially final showdown, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to clash as Al-Nassr takes on Inter Miami in a Club Friendlies match on February 1 at 11:30 pm. As ‌both legends will face each other, anticipation heightens for this momentous encounter hosted at the Kingdom Arena.