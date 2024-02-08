Advertisement

In a highly anticipated FA Cup clash, Wigan Athletic will face off against Manchester United, marking only the second FA Cup meeting between the two teams. With the Red Devils securing a 4-0 victory in their previous encounter, both teams are set for an intense battle. Wigan has shown resilience in the FA Cup, notably progressing from more ties against Premier League opponents than any other team from outside the top-flight. However, with Manchester United's formidable record in third-round ties, including rare defeats, the match promises gripping action at the DW Stadium.

3 things you need to know

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United will be played tonight

Manchester United have struggled with consistency this season

Wigan Athletic plays in England’ Football League One

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match take place?

The Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match will take place on Tuesday, January 8, 2024, at around 1:45 AM IST.

Where will the Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match take place?

The Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match will take place at the DW Stadium, the home ground of Wigan Athletic FC.

How to watch the Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FA Cup Match on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match via the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match via ESPN, and a live stream is accessible on ESPN+.

How to watch the Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match live on ITV1. Fans can also livestream the match on ITVX.

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United FA Cup Match: Predicted XI

Wigan Athletic: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Shaw, Adeeko; Godo, Lang, Jones; Magennis.

Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo, Fernandes; Antony, Hojlund, Rashford.