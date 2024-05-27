Advertisement

In the final match of the Saudi Pro League 2023/24 season, Al-Nassr faces Al-Ittihad at Al-Awwal Stadium. Al-Nassr, sitting comfortably in second place, aims to showcase their strong form, with 25 wins and 4 draws this season. On the other hand, Al-Ittihad, currently in the 5th position, will be looking to secure a positive end to their campaign despite facing challenges with 16 wins and 6 losses.

Here are the live-streaming details of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad match?

According to several reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start against Al-Ittihad and the player is ready to lead his squad in a crucial encounter in the Saudi Pro League.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad will be played at 11:30 PM IST on Monday, May 27, 2024.

🚨🔓 Cristiano Ronaldo can break another record today. He's just one goal away. pic.twitter.com/IOPtG0b7Dw — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo)

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad live-streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad live-streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 11;30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad live streaming the Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 2 p.m. ET in the USA.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. BST in the UK.