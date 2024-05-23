Advertisement

In a crucial Saudi Pro League matchup at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Al-Riyadh faces Al-Nassr at 11:30 pm. Al-Nassr, currently in second place, with 25 wins in 32 matches, faces Al-Riyadh, who are striving to escape relegation being in 14th place. Al-Nassr's strong offense, with 94 goals scored, will test Al-Riyadh's defense, aiming to secure a much-needed victory. With Al-Nassr coming off a series of wins, Al-Riyadh will have to put up a tough fight to secure points.

Here are the live-streaming details of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh match?

According to several reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start against Al-Riyadh and the player is ready to lead his squad in a crucial encounter in the Saudi Pro League.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh will be played at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh live-streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Never give up! 🔥 LET'S GO!! pic.twitter.com/Eu3dEUA201 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano)

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 11;30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh live streaming the Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 2 p.m. ET in the USA.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. BST in the UK.

