Published 08:36 IST, November 2nd 2024
Wonder strike from Aholou gives Angers 1-0 win at high-flying Monaco
MONACO (AP) — A spectacular first-half strike by Jean-Eudes Aholou gave Angers a 1-0 win at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Friday and consolidated the northwestern club’s recent rejuvenation.After an 11-game winless streak dating to July, Angers has won two in a row for the first time since May.
