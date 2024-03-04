Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen moves 10 points clear atop Bundesliga with 10 rounds to go

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen defeated 10-man Cologne 2-0 in the derby, moving them closer to the Bundesliga title.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Xabi Alonso
Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso prior to the Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Cologne | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen took a small step toward winning the Bundesliga title on Sunday with a 2-0 derby win at 10-man Cologne.

Goals from Jeremie Frimpong and Álex Grimaldo in each half helped Leverkusen capitalize on Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Friday to move 10 points clear at the top with 10 rounds remaining.

Advertisement

Leverkusen also stretched its German record unbeaten run to 34 games across all competitions this season. The team hasn't lost since a defeat to Bochum on the final day last season.

Referee Tobias Stieler was busy from the start. He sent off Cologne’s Jan Thielmann after a VAR review in the 14th minute for stepping on the back of Granit Xhaka’s ankle, and he booked three more players inside the first 30 minutes as the tackles flew.

Advertisement

Frimpong broke the deadlock in the 37th, converting from close range after some patient buildup play from Leverkusen.

Cologne emerged with more courage after the break and almost equalized in the 51st when Sargis Adamyan struck the right post with a volley.

Advertisement

The home fans did their best to rouse their team as the visitors seemed content to maintain possession without taking too many risks.

But Grimaldo finally sealed the result in the 73rd – again after patient buildup play.

Advertisement

Leverkusen was fighting relegation when Spaniard Alonso took over as coach in October 2022.

Hoffenheim was to play Werder Bremen later.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

14 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

14 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

14 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

14 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

14 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

14 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

14 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Adani Ports rises after February cargo volumes zooms 33%

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Bitcoin briefly breaches $64,000 mark, memecoins ride strong BTC rally

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Bribes-For-Votes: No Immunity From Prosecution to MPs/MLAs, Rules SC

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Bengaluru Blast: CCTV Footage of Suspect Alighting From Bus Surfaces

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo