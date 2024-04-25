Advertisement

Xavi Hernandez's time as Barcelona manager has been a topic of discussion in recent months, with speculation ramping up in recent days. Initially, in January, he stated his plan to stand down at the end of the current season. However, indications currently suggest that decision has been reversed, with Xavi set to prolong his stay for the 2024-25 season.

Xavi is reported to serve his contract with FC Barcelona until 2025

Uncertainty about Xavi's future grew after a meeting with Barcelona's leadership on Wednesday. However, a following gathering appears to have produced more encouraging results. According to MD, the 44-year-old has mutually agreed to honour the remainder of his contract, which expires next summer in 2025. Barça Vice President Rafa Yuste:

"Xavi trusts our project. We can do great things together". "We need to win titles, we all know that. We trust Xavi for that, he's a proper Barça guy. He will be part of new Barcelona in the new Camp Nou" “Xavi will stay, he’s really happy”. “We’ve never opened talks for any other coach. Also Deco trusts Xavi, it’s guaranteed”.

Xavi nation we live to fight another day pic.twitter.com/KD7WKpkSHN — 𝙈𝙓 6 🕊️ (@MagicalXavi)

Further information provided by Fabrizio Romano suggests that Xavi has agreed to the terms set by the Barcelona board. Notably, one of these requirements apparently includes the elimination of his brother's job as deputy manager, signifying a substantial shift in Barcelona's managerial environment.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Xavi has decided to change his mind and STAY as Barcelona manager!



After tonight’s meeting and Laporta insisting for him to stay, Xavi accepts Barça conditions and will continue as head coach.



Formal steps to follow. pic.twitter.com/uVShukTnRO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

According to the MD report, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is set to publicly announce the events on Thursday, including Xavi Hernandez's decision to remain manager for the following season. Laporta will also share insights into the deliberate process that took place during this sensitive scenario, putting light on the elements that influenced the result. With the impending announcement, it looks like the uncertainty is about to be resolved, bringing an end to a time of curiosity and anticipation.