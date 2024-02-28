Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

'Create MORE PROBLEMS for us': France President Macron tells Kylian Mbappe after he rejects PSG

President Emmanuel Macron made a big comment to Kylian Mbappe at the dinner gala hosted for the Emir of Qatar amid the entire PSG to Real Madrid transfer links.

Pavitra Shome
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe meets France President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace | Image:Instagram: @fabriziorom | @k.mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has been a sensational entity for Spanish media since it was reported that the striker is all set to move on from PSG. The star forward player will leave the Ligue 1 club after the ongoing season concludes, and he will step into free agency. While several other clubs will have quite a battle to get the French striker, a Real Madrid move has been heavily touted. Amid the entire drama, Mbappe met France President Emmanuel Macron at a dinner event and made some comments about his rumoured La Liga move. 

Also Read: Bayern Munich's special GOAT message for Virat Kohli shows the power of brand Kohli in sports

France's President jokingly commented on Kylian Mbappe's imminent PSG exit 

Kylian Mbappe was part of a dinner event hosted by the French President Emmanuel Macron for the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. At the Elysee Palace, Mbappe was seen with other eminent dignitaries, and the footballer met with President Macron and the Emir of Qatar. Mbappe, who is well-known for his cordial relationship with the France President, shook hands with Macron upon entering the gala dinner, and the President expressed his concern for the PSG player's recently reported transfer rumours. Revered football journalist Fabrizio Romano shared a video of Mbappe meeting President Macron.

“You are going to create more problems for us”, President Macron said to Mbappe. The French striker also met the Qatari Emir, but their conversation is unknown.

Notably, President Emmanuel Macron has been involved in keeping Kylian Mbappe with PSG when the previous Real Madrid links emerged. It led to the striker signing an extension with the Ligue 1 club. At the World Cup Final in Qatar, the French President was seen consoling the forward after France emerged as the runner-up of the competition.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe to FC Barca? French striker shares serene view from Barcelona amid free agency rumors

But it looks like since Mbappe has already told about his exit to PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the situation seems to be a done deal. La Liga giants Real Madrid are the top favourites to land the French striker. Los Blancos will be in for a treat if they get their hands on a superstar like Mbappe while boasting an already stacked line-up with Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Camavinga, and more 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

