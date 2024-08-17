sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:10 IST, August 17th 2024

Zirkzee scores on debut for Man United in 1-0 win over Fulham on opening night of Premier League

Joshua Zirkzee marked his debut for Manchester United by coming off the bench and scoring an 87th-minute goal to give his team a 1-0 victory over Fulham on the opening night of the Premier League season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Joshua Zirkzee
Joshua Zirkzee celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford | Image: AP
12:10 IST, August 17th 2024