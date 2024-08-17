Published 12:10 IST, August 17th 2024
Zirkzee scores on debut for Man United in 1-0 win over Fulham on opening night of Premier League
Joshua Zirkzee marked his debut for Manchester United by coming off the bench and scoring an 87th-minute goal to give his team a 1-0 victory over Fulham on the opening night of the Premier League season.
Joshua Zirkzee celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford | Image: AP
