sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of match officials after loss

Published 19:01 IST, October 11th 2024

Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of match officials after loss

Nottingham Forest was fined 750,000 pounds ($980,000) on Friday after the Premier League club was found by an independent panel to have questioned the integrity of match officials in an inflammatory post on social media.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Forest fined almost $1M
Forest fined almost $1M | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

18:47 IST, October 11th 2024