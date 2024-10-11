Published 19:01 IST, October 11th 2024
Nottingham Forest fined almost $1M for questioning integrity of match officials after loss
Nottingham Forest was fined 750,000 pounds ($980,000) on Friday after the Premier League club was found by an independent panel to have questioned the integrity of match officials in an inflammatory post on social media.
Forest fined almost $1M | Image: AP
