sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Former captain Sam Cane named in All Blacks team to face Springboks in Rugby Championship

Published 12:18 IST, August 29th 2024

Former captain Sam Cane named in All Blacks team to face Springboks in Rugby Championship

Scott Barrett will return from injury to captain the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday while former captain Sam Cane will start for the first time this season on the open-side flank.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Beauden Barrett
Beauden Barrett celebrates with teammates after scoring a try against Argentina during their rugby test match at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:18 IST, August 29th 2024