Former captain Sam Cane named in All Blacks team to face Springboks in Rugby Championship
Scott Barrett will return from injury to captain the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday while former captain Sam Cane will start for the first time this season on the open-side flank.
Beauden Barrett celebrates with teammates after scoring a try against Argentina during their rugby test match at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. | Image: AP
