Published 11:32 IST, July 15th 2024
Former tennis player Mardy Fish wins the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament
Mardy Fish had a 26-point round at Edgewood Tahoe under the modified Stableford scoring system to finish at 83, one short of the record set by Billy Joe Tolliver in 2010. Players receive a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and two points are deducted for double bogey or worse.
- Sports
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mardy Fish | Image: Facebook.com/mardyfish/
