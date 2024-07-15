sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:32 IST, July 15th 2024

Former tennis player Mardy Fish wins the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

Mardy Fish had a 26-point round at Edgewood Tahoe under the modified Stableford scoring system to finish at 83, one short of the record set by Billy Joe Tolliver in 2010. Players receive a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and two points are deducted for double bogey or worse.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mardy Fish
Mardy Fish | Image: Facebook.com/mardyfish/
