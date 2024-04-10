×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

'A driver cannot bring a team to the top': Hamilton's sensational Ferrari move vehemently slammed

The most recent celebrity to openly disagree with Ferrari's plans involving Lewis Hamilton for the forthcoming season is a former Formula 1 driver.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc arrive to speak to media ahead of the Formula On Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia | Image: AP
Lewis Hamilton broke the internet when it was announced that he will be leaving Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team and make his way to join Scuderia Ferrari in 2025. It was so shocking that not just the motorsports realm, but the entire sports fraternity was talking about it. Lewis took his future ambitions to an interesting path as he will join a legendary team which is as competitive as it gets. But not all of the people are excited with the move, as they have cited their reservations about it. A former F1 driver has recently took up the top and expressed his dissatisfaction with Hamilton's decision.   

Former Williams driver dissatisfied with the Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari move

Thierry Boutsen, a former Williams driver, is the most recent personality to publicly dispute with Ferrari's strategy for the upcoming season. The three-time Grand Prix champion believes that a driver can no longer improve a team, and if Ferrari believes that Lewis Hamilton is capable of competing in top gear, he could have done so with the Silver Arrows in the season before.

“I think a driver cannot bring a team to the top. This is no longer the case – it was possible in the 1970s. And the ’80s. Maybe a little bit in the ’90s but, since then, it’s no longer possible.

“Otherwise, he would have beaten Verstappen last year, the year before, and would be winning the championship this year. Drivers are no longer involved in the development of the car, it’s more the computers and the engineers that build the car,” Boutsen said as per PlanetF1.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain looks at Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari after getting pole in the qualifying session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit | Image: AP
 

“But, to be the driver to bring Ferrari to this level, I don’t see that. If the Ferrari goes back to that level, it’s because they make a car that is capable of winning and, joining Ferrari at the end of this year, how much time will he have to build the team around him to build the car?” he added.

Ferrari's decision to let go of Carlos Sainz has been heavily disputed lately, given the fact that he is able to win races for the red racing team. With Lewis coming into the fold next year, it is yet to be seen on whether Ferrari's plans stand successful or not.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

