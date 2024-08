Published 18:10 IST, August 14th 2024

Austin Dillon Seeks Follow-Up To Wreck-Assisted NASCAR Win At Michigan; IndyCar Returns At Illinois

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES FireKeepers Casino 400Site: Brooklyn, Michigan. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1:20 p.m.; Sunday race, 2:30 p.m. (USA Network).Track: Michigan International Speedway. Race distance: 200 laps, 400 miles.