Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers his car into a corner at the start of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit

The Formula One Calendar heads off to the land down under as the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne is all set to host the Australian Grand Prix. After the announcement of the record-breaking F1 Calendar which will feature 34 races, the Aussie GP is the third race to take place after Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Red Bull's Max Verstappen will aim to maintain his stronghold after winning the first two races. Check out the full details for the Australian GP, including the live streaming and schedule.

Australian GP Practice Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Australian GP Practice take place?

The Australian GP will commence on Friday, March 22nd, 2024 and will last till 24th March.

The timings are as follows:

Practice 1: 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM IST(22nd March)

Practice 2: 08:30 PM to 09:30 PM IST (22nd March)

Practice 3: 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM IST (23rd March)

Qualifying: 09:30 PM to 10:30 PM IST (23rd March)

Race: 08:30 PM (24th March)

Where will the Australian GP Practice take place?

The Australian GP will be hosted at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia.

How to watch the Australian GP Practice Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Australian GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Australian GP Practice Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Australian GP Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro and Fancode.

How to watch the Australian GP Practice Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Australian GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. The Practice race will take place from 2:30 AM BST onwards.

How to watch the Australian GP Practice Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Australian GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. The Practice race will take place from 09:30 PM ET onwards.

How to watch the Australian GP Practice Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Australian GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. The Practice race will take place from 12:30 PM AEDT onwards.