×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Australian GP 2024: Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details for F1 Practice, Qualifying and Main Race

Ahead of the race day, the practice round will commence at the Albert Park Circuit. Check all the Australian GP 2024 Live Streaming & full schedule here.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers his car into a corner at the start of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Formula One Calendar heads off to the land down under as the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne is all set to host the Australian Grand Prix. After the announcement of the record-breaking F1 Calendar which will feature 34 races, the Aussie GP is the third race to take place after Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Red Bull's Max Verstappen will aim to maintain his stronghold after winning the first two races. Check out the full details for the Australian GP, including the live streaming and schedule.

Also Read: Sergio Pérez downplays speculation of his Red Bull teammate Verstappen leaving to join Mercedes F1

Advertisement

Australian GP Practice Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Australian GP Practice take place?

Advertisement

The Australian GP will commence on Friday, March 22nd, 2024 and will last till 24th March.

The timings are as follows:

Advertisement

Practice 1: 07:00 AM to 08:00 AM IST(22nd March)

Practice 2: 08:30 PM to 09:30 PM IST (22nd March)

Advertisement

Practice 3: 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM IST (23rd March)

Qualifying: 09:30 PM to 10:30 PM IST (23rd March)

Advertisement

Race: 08:30 PM (24th March)

Where will the Australian GP Practice take place?

Advertisement

The Australian GP will be hosted at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia.

Also Read: Soccer-mad F1 driver Pierre Gasly invests in French soccer club FC Versailles

Advertisement

How to watch the Australian GP Practice Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Australian GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

Advertisement

How to watch the Australian GP Practice Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Australian GP Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro and Fancode.

Advertisement

How to watch the Australian GP Practice Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Australian GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. The Practice race will take place from 2:30 AM BST onwards.

Advertisement

How to watch the Australian GP Practice Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Australian GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. The Practice race will take place from 09:30 PM ET onwards.

Advertisement

How to watch the Australian GP Practice Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Australian GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. The Practice race will take place from 12:30 PM AEDT onwards.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

a few seconds ago
Jitendra Singh

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
results

Meghalaya Lottery Result

2 minutes ago
Election's housing impact

Election's housing impact

2 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Dhoni steps down

4 minutes ago
India's Fertility Rate Down From 6.2 To Under 2 Since 1950, Will Fall To 1.3 In 2050: Lancet Study

India's Fertility Rate

5 minutes ago
Model Code: EC Directs Centre To Stop Sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

Model Code: EC Directs Ce

5 minutes ago
Housing prices rose

US Housing Recovery

5 minutes ago
Gua Sha

Gua Sha

6 minutes ago
1983 World Cup winner

1983 World Cup winner

7 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi For Devara Shoot

9 minutes ago
republic

'Shikhar Dhawan is probab

13 minutes ago
Black

Rani's Female-Led Films

13 minutes ago
Khavsa: The Gujarati Street Food with Burmese Roots

Khavsa From Burma

15 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

17 minutes ago
SC Raps Out At TN Guv RN Ravi For Refusal To Reinduct K Ponmudi As Minister After Stay On Conviction

SC Hits

18 minutes ago
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Asansol Couple Transforms 9-Year-Old Boy Into Prabhu Ram Of Ayodhya

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News17 hours ago

  3. 19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 3

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo