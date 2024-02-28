Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

Bahrain GP 2024: Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details for F1 Practice, Qualifying and Main Race

Bahrain GP Live Streaming: Check out the timings and live streaming details of the event that will begin the F1 calendar season.

Pavitra Shome
Oscar Piastri, F1, McLaren,
Oscar Piastri of Australia leads at the start of the sprint race ahead of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Formula 1 calendar is all set for a grand beginning. After all the tests, it is time for the main races to take place, with the first one happening in Bahrain under the vibrant lights of the Bahrain International Circuit. The main race will take place on Saturday instead of Sunday due to a strategic adjustment. Practice sessions take place on the first day when the action begins on Thursday. Teams and drivers rely heavily on practice sessions to adjust to the distinctive features of the track, test their vehicles in racing situations, and optimise configurations to prepare for qualifying and the main event.  

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari was kept so discreet, not even his parents were aware of it!

Bahrain GP Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Bahrain GP take place?

The Bahrain GP will commence on Wednesday, February 29th, 2024 and will last till 2nd March.

The timings are as follows:

Practice 1: 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM (29th February)

Practice 2: 08:30 PM to 09:30 PM (29th February)

Practice 3: 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM (1st March)

Qualifying: 09:30 PM to 10:30 PM (1st March)

Race: 08:30 PM (2nd March)

Where will the Bahrain GP take place?

The Bahrain GP will be hosted at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

Also Read: Max Verstappen claims NOTHING will be the same for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes ahead of Ferrari move

How to watch the Bahrain GP Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Bahrain GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Bahrain GP Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Bahrain GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. The main race will take place from 04:00 AM BST onwards.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Bahrain GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. The main race will take place from 10:00 PM ET onwards.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Bahrain GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. The main race will take place from 02:00 PM AEDT onwards.

