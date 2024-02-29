Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Bahrain GP 2024 Practice Live Streaming: When and where to watch F1 in India, US and UK?

Ahead of the race day, the practice round will commence at the Bahrain International Circuit. Check all the Bahrain GP 2024 Practice Live Streaming here.

Pavitra Shome
F1 tries to recover from embarrassing first day of Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 tries to recover from embarrassing first day of Las Vegas Grand Prix | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Formula 1 calendar is ready for a magnificent start. The maiden Grand Prix for the year 2024 takes place in Bahrain, amid the bright lights of the Bahrain International Circuit. While race day is scheduled for Saturday, practice sessions will take place prior to the main event, which begins on Thursday. Teams and drivers rely extensively on practice sessions to react to the track's unique features, test their vehicles in racing scenarios, and optimize configurations for qualifying and the main event.

Also Read: F1 2024 Calendar: Complete schedule of all races of Formula 1 2024 season with LIVE streaming news

Bahrain GP Practice Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Bahrain GP Practice take place?

The Bahrain GP Practice will commence on Wednesday, February 29th, 2024 and will last till 2nd March.

The timings are as follows:

Practice 1: 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM IST(29th February)

Practice 2: 08:30 PM to 09:30 PM IST (29th February)

Practice 3: 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM IST (1st March)

Where will the Bahrain GP Practice take place?

The Bahrain GP will be hosted at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari was kept so discreet, not even his parents were aware of it!

How to watch the Bahrain GP Practice Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Bahrain GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Practice Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Bahrain GP Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Practice Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Bahrain GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. It will take place from 12:30 PM BST onwards.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Practice Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Bahrain GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. It will take place from 06:30 PM ET onwards.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Practice Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Bahrain GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. It will take place from 10:30 PM AEDT onwards.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

