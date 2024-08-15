Published 14:15 IST, August 15th 2024

Conor Daly To Take Over No. 78 Car For Juncos Hollinger Racing For Rest Of IndyCar Season

IndyCar veteran Conor Daly will drive the No. 78 car for Juncos Hollinger Racing for the remainder of the season, beginning with this weekend's race at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis, the team announced Wednesday.