Published 13:41 IST, August 12th 2024

Dillon Spins Logano On Final Lap, Prevails In Overtime At Richmond For First Victory In 2 Years

Austin Dillon raced to his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in nearly two years, sending Joey Logano into a spin on the final lap to win in overtime at Richmond on Sunday night. It was Dillon’s first win since Aug. 28, 2022, at Daytona.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Austin Dillon
Austin Dillon Wins At Richmond | Image: AP
