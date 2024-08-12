Published 13:41 IST, August 12th 2024
Dillon Spins Logano On Final Lap, Prevails In Overtime At Richmond For First Victory In 2 Years
Austin Dillon raced to his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in nearly two years, sending Joey Logano into a spin on the final lap to win in overtime at Richmond on Sunday night. It was Dillon’s first win since Aug. 28, 2022, at Daytona.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Austin Dillon Wins At Richmond | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
13:41 IST, August 12th 2024