Updated May 16th, 2024 at 13:17 IST
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details of Practice, Qualifying & Main Race
Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming: Check out the timings and live streaming details of the race weekend that will take place in Imola, Italy after one year.
It is officially time to gear up for the F1 race weekend as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, also known as the Imola GP, is all set to take place at the Autodromo Enzo E Dino Ferrari. After it was abandoned last year due to the flooding at the venue, the Imola race will make a much-awaited return. All eyes will be locked upon Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who aims to secure the pole after Lando Norris stole the spot in the preceding race at Miami. The Dutch driver has been one of the most successful drives on of the modern era, having won the last two edition of the Grand Prix. Ahead of the race weekend, take a look at all the
Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know
When will the Emilia Romagna GP take place?
The Emilia Romagna GP will commence on Friday, May 17th, 2024 and will last till May 19th.
The timings are as follows:
Practice 1: 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM IST (17th May)
Practice 2: 08:30 PM to 09:30 PM IST (17th May)
Practice 3: 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM IST (18th May)
Qualifying: 07:30 PM to 08:30 PM IST (18th May)
Race: 08:30 PM IST (19th May)
Where will the Emilia Romagna GP take place?
The Emilia Romagna GP will be hosted at the Autodromo Enzo E Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy.
How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Live telecast in India?
Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Emilia Romagna GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.
How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro and Fancode.
How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the Emilia Romagna GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. The practice will take place from 12:30 PM BST onwards.
How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the Emilia Romagna GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. It will take place from 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT onwards.
How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming in AUS?
Fans in Australia can watch Emilia Romagna GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. It will take place from 09:30 PM AEST onwards.
