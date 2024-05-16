Fans watch from a grandstand as Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton drive past during the practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP

Advertisement

It is officially time to gear up for the F1 race weekend as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, also known as the Imola GP, is all set to take place at the Autodromo Enzo E Dino Ferrari. After it was abandoned last year due to the flooding at the venue, the Imola race will make a much-awaited return. All eyes will be locked upon Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who aims to secure the pole after Lando Norris stole the spot in the preceding race at Miami. The Dutch driver has been one of the most successful drives on of the modern era, having won the last two edition of the Grand Prix. Ahead of the race weekend, take a look at all the

Also Read: F1 driver Alex Albon signs a multiyear contract extension with Williams

Advertisement

Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Emilia Romagna GP take place?

Advertisement

The Emilia Romagna GP will commence on Friday, May 17th, 2024 and will last till May 19th.

The timings are as follows:

Advertisement

Practice 1: 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM IST (17th May)

Practice 2: 08:30 PM to 09:30 PM IST (17th May)

Advertisement

Practice 3: 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM IST (18th May)

Qualifying: 07:30 PM to 08:30 PM IST (18th May)

Advertisement

Race: 08:30 PM IST (19th May)

Where will the Emilia Romagna GP take place?

Advertisement

The Emilia Romagna GP will be hosted at the Autodromo Enzo E Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy.

How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Live telecast in India?

Advertisement

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Emilia Romagna GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming in India?

Advertisement

Fans in India can watch the Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro and Fancode.

Also Read: Lando Norris win shows McLaren is ready to return to global motorsports prominence

Advertisement

How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Emilia Romagna GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. The practice will take place from 12:30 PM BST onwards.

Advertisement

How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Emilia Romagna GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. It will take place from 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT onwards.

Advertisement

How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Emilia Romagna GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. It will take place from 09:30 PM AEST onwards.