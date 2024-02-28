Advertisement

The Formula 1 calendar is ready for a spectacular launch. The big races are about to begin following all of the testing, with the first one taking place beneath the bright lights of the Bahrain International Circuit. On the first day, practice sessions are held on Thursday when the action starts. Practice sessions are crucial for teams and drivers as they help them adapt to the unique characteristics of the circuit, test their cars in competitive settings, and fine-tune configurations in advance of qualifying and the main event. However, before the Bahrain Grand Prix starts, make sure to review the schedule and all the race information for 2024.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari was kept so discreet, not even his parents were aware of it!

Advertisement

F1 2024 Calendar: All races

Date Grand Prix Venue February 29 – March 2 Bahrain Sakhir March 7-9 Saudi Arabia Jeddah March 22-24 Australia Melbourne April 5-7 Japan Suzuka April 19-21 China Shanghai May 3-5 Miami Miami May 17-19 Emilia Romagna Imola May 24-26 Monaco Monaco June 7-9 Canada Montreal June 21-23 Spain Barcelona June 28-30 Austria Spielberg July 5-7 United Kingdom Silverstone July 19-21 Hungary Budapest July 26-28 Belgium Spa August 23-25 Netherlands Zandvoort August 30 – September 1 Italy Monza September 13-15 Azerbaijan Baku September 20-22 Singapore Singapore October 18-20 USA Austin October 25-27 Mexico Mexico City November 1-3 Brazil Sao Paulo November 21-23 Las Vegas Las Vegas November 29 – December 1 Qatar Lusail December 6-8 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

F1 2024 Calendar: All the Teams and Drivers' list

Team Drivers Stake F1 Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu Visa Cash App RB Yuki Tsunoda

Daniel Ricciardo Alpine Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly Aston Martin Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll Ferrari Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz Jr Haas Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hülkenberg McLaren Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell

Lewis Hamilton Red Bull Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez Williams Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

Also Read: Max Verstappen claims NOTHING will be the same for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes ahead of Ferrari move

How to watch the F1 Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the F1 live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the F1 Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the F1 Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro.

How to watch the F1 Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the F1 via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV.

How to watch the F1 Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the F1 via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo.

How to watch the F1 Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch F1 via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.