Updated February 28th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

F1 2024 Calendar: Complete schedule of all races of Formula 1 2024 season with LIVE streaming news

There are 24 F1 Grands Prix scheduled for the 2024 season in the official F1 calendar. The Shanghai GP is back on the schedule. Here is the full 2024 calendar.

Pavitra Shome
F1 Pre-Season Testing 2024 in Bahrain
F1 Pre-Season Testing 2024 in Bahrain | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Formula 1 calendar is ready for a spectacular launch. The big races are about to begin following all of the testing, with the first one taking place beneath the bright lights of the Bahrain International Circuit. On the first day, practice sessions are held on Thursday when the action starts. Practice sessions are crucial for teams and drivers as they help them adapt to the unique characteristics of the circuit, test their cars in competitive settings, and fine-tune configurations in advance of qualifying and the main event. However, before the Bahrain Grand Prix starts, make sure to review the schedule and all the race information for 2024.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari was kept so discreet, not even his parents were aware of it!

F1 2024 Calendar: All races 

DateGrand PrixVenue
February 29 – March 2BahrainSakhir
March 7-9Saudi ArabiaJeddah
March 22-24AustraliaMelbourne
April 5-7JapanSuzuka
April 19-21ChinaShanghai
May 3-5MiamiMiami
May 17-19Emilia RomagnaImola
May 24-26MonacoMonaco
June 7-9CanadaMontreal
June 21-23SpainBarcelona
June 28-30AustriaSpielberg
July 5-7United KingdomSilverstone
July 19-21HungaryBudapest
July 26-28BelgiumSpa
August 23-25NetherlandsZandvoort
August 30 – September 1ItalyMonza
September 13-15AzerbaijanBaku
September 20-22SingaporeSingapore
October 18-20USAAustin
October 25-27MexicoMexico City
November 1-3BrazilSao Paulo
November 21-23Las VegasLas Vegas
November 29 – December 1QatarLusail
December 6-8Abu DhabiYas Marina

F1 2024 Calendar: All the Teams and Drivers' list 

TeamDrivers
Stake F1Valtteri Bottas 
Zhou Guanyu 
Visa Cash App RBYuki Tsunoda 
Daniel Ricciardo 
AlpineEsteban Ocon 
Pierre Gasly 
Aston MartinFernando Alonso 
Lance Stroll 
FerrariCharles Leclerc 
Carlos Sainz Jr 
HaasKevin Magnussen 
Nico Hülkenberg 
McLarenLando Norris
Oscar Piastri 
MercedesGeorge Russell 
Lewis Hamilton 
Red BullMax Verstappen 
Sergio Perez 
WilliamsAlex Albon 
Logan Sargeant 

Also Read: Max Verstappen claims NOTHING will be the same for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes ahead of Ferrari move

How to watch the F1 Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the F1 live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the F1 Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the F1 Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro.

How to watch the F1 Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the F1 via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. 

How to watch the F1 Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the F1 via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. 

How to watch the F1 Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch F1 via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

