F1 2024 Calendar: Complete schedule of all races of Formula 1 2024 season with LIVE streaming news
There are 24 F1 Grands Prix scheduled for the 2024 season in the official F1 calendar. The Shanghai GP is back on the schedule. Here is the full 2024 calendar.
The Formula 1 calendar is ready for a spectacular launch. The big races are about to begin following all of the testing, with the first one taking place beneath the bright lights of the Bahrain International Circuit. On the first day, practice sessions are held on Thursday when the action starts. Practice sessions are crucial for teams and drivers as they help them adapt to the unique characteristics of the circuit, test their cars in competitive settings, and fine-tune configurations in advance of qualifying and the main event. However, before the Bahrain Grand Prix starts, make sure to review the schedule and all the race information for 2024.
F1 2024 Calendar: All races
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|February 29 – March 2
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|March 7-9
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|March 22-24
|Australia
|Melbourne
|April 5-7
|Japan
|Suzuka
|April 19-21
|China
|Shanghai
|May 3-5
|Miami
|Miami
|May 17-19
|Emilia Romagna
|Imola
|May 24-26
|Monaco
|Monaco
|June 7-9
|Canada
|Montreal
|June 21-23
|Spain
|Barcelona
|June 28-30
|Austria
|Spielberg
|July 5-7
|United Kingdom
|Silverstone
|July 19-21
|Hungary
|Budapest
|July 26-28
|Belgium
|Spa
|August 23-25
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|August 30 – September 1
|Italy
|Monza
|September 13-15
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|September 20-22
|Singapore
|Singapore
|October 18-20
|USA
|Austin
|October 25-27
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|November 1-3
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|November 21-23
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|November 29 – December 1
|Qatar
|Lusail
|December 6-8
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
F1 2024 Calendar: All the Teams and Drivers' list
|Team
|Drivers
|Stake F1
|Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
|Visa Cash App RB
|Yuki Tsunoda
Daniel Ricciardo
|Alpine
|Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz Jr
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hülkenberg
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
Lewis Hamilton
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
|Williams
|Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
How to watch the F1 Live telecast in India?
Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the F1 live telecast since there is no official broadcast.
How to watch the F1 Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the F1 Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro.
How to watch the F1 Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the F1 via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV.
How to watch the F1 Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the F1 via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo.
How to watch the F1 Live Streaming in AUS?
Fans in Australia can watch F1 via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.
