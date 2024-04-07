Advertisement

If there were any doubts regarding Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominant march towards another World Championship then they were quickly dispatched in the Japanese Grand Prix 2024.

Max put behind his Australian GP woes as he cruised to victory by more than 12.5 seconds over the rest of the pack as the Dutch and Austrian national anthem made a return to the Formula 1 podium.

Advertisement

Max’s win and Red Bull’s 1-2 finish courtesy Sergio Perez makes it even more clear as to who will be winning the Drivers and Constructors World Championship at the end of Formula 1 2024 season. Crazier things have happened in Formula 1 but it seems hard to foresee a scenario where Max Verstappen doesn’t win his fourth consecutive Formula 1 Championship.

This guy just doesn't stop 👏



Max matches Michael's record for three straight Suzuka wins 🏆#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/XcXEyjU231 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 7, 2024

Also Read | Max Verstappen wins Japan GP

In a race that was filled with drama and some sleek strategy calls, here are the biggest talking points from the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2024.

Advertisement

Did Ferrari jump the gun on Carloz Sainz too soon?

In one of the biggest moves in Formula 1 history, Ferrari confirmed before the start of the season that Lewis Hamilton would be driving for the men from Maranello in 2025. The Scarlet red outfit will be parting ways with Sainz to accommodate Lewis at the start of next season.

Advertisement

Given the way Carlos Sainz started this season, with two podiums and one race win has raised many eyebrows as to why Ferrari were so eager to part ways with the Spaniard. Carlos is not Lewis Hamilton, sure, but he has done enough that Ferrari could’ve waited to see how this season panned out. Ferrari’s loss might be a top team’s gain in 2025 and could come back to haunt them.

Advertisement

Mercedes continue to struggle despite talks of progress

Heading into the season, there was a lot of talk from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russel that how the team has changed the concept of their car from the past two seasons. A significant was expected in the Silver Arrows garage but until now that improvement hasn’t arrived.

Advertisement

It’s P7 for George, P9 for Lewis in Suzuka.



Maximised the result with the car we had today. We’ll keep working. pic.twitter.com/hrwXZVO4O2 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 7, 2024

Mercedes have failed to make an impact this season compared to their competitors in McLaren and Ferrari. In Suzuka Lewis and George complained of an unstable car, a tricky one to drive and carrying not enough straight line speed. All these issues sound a bit familiar don’t they?

Advertisement

Also Read | Mercedes boss Toto Wolff affirms Vettel comeback rumours

Opportunity missed for McLaren and Lando Norris

McLaren came into Suzuka after having an extremely solid start to the season that materialised into a podium in Australia for Lando Norris. Despite struggling on Friday, the men from Woking found their pace on Saturday as Lando qualified for P3. Lando ran a lot of the race in the Podium position but a final stint on the hard compounds proved to be catastrophic.

Norris finished in P5 and Oscar Piastri in P8. Norris and Papaya missed out on a podium and in a close battle for the P2 and P3 spots CEO Zak Brown will hope that the team isn’t made to rue their missed chances.

Trouble brewing at Aston Martin?

Aston Martin ever since their entrance into Formula 1 has perhaps been one of the biggest anomalies in the sport. This season driver Fernando Alonso has consistently driven in points positions and Lance Stroll has struggled. The similar template was followed in the Japanese GP as Alonso finished P6 and Stroll P12.

Signing off from Suzuka. 🇯🇵



Fernando comes home in P6, with Lance making up places to finish P12 in the #JapaneseGP. pic.twitter.com/ATv7mdw8o8 — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) April 7, 2024

Eyebrows were raised when Lance Stroll came on the team radio to vent his frustration that he was not happy with the different setup on his car. The message suggested that frustrations might be catching up in Stroll’s side of garage as he continuously keeps getting outclassed by the two time Formula 1 World Champion.

It never rains but it always pours for Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo was expected to take charge of the Visa Cash RB this season but the Australian has endured a woeful start to his F1 2024 campaign. Ricciardo has failed to reach the points in the first four races and to make it even worse he crashed out in the first lap of Japanese Grand Prix.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩



Daniel has contact with Albon and hits the wall on the opening lap.



His race comes to an end, but both drivers are out of the car and ok. — Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) April 7, 2024

Daniel Ricciardo is under the pump and the Honey Badger needs a dramatic turnaround otherwise there are fears that his days in F1 will be numbered. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda once again impressed as he became the Japanese driver in 12 years to finish in points at Suzuka. Yuki’s performances also put more pressure on the Australian as he races against time.

