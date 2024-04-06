×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

F1: Max Verstappen and Red Bull bounce back with POLE in Japan GP Quali, Perez locks out front row

F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen maintained his perfect qualifying record and bounced back from his Australia struggles to start from Pole on Sunday.

Reported by: Sahil Kapoor
Max Verstappen wins Pole in Japanese Grand Prix 2024
Max Verstappen wins Pole in Japanese Grand Prix 2024 | Image:X/@F1
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Max Verstappen and Red Bull have bounced back from their braking issues in Australia to cruise to pole position in the F1 qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix 2024 at the Suzuka International Circuit. Sergio Perez came in second to seal a Red Bull front row lockout for the Grand Prix tomorrow.

Heading into Suzuka, Verstappen was seemingly concerned that the braking issues that plagued him in Australian Grand Prix could persist in Suzuka. But over the three practice sessions the doubts were quickly dispelled and come Saturday, Max was on pole by going more than two hundredth seconds quicker than his teammate.

“It was quite close at the end, overall a very good day and great starting position for tomorrow. But tomorrow is what counts”, said Max in his post quali interview.

Red Bull’s front row lockout was threatened in Q3 by McLaren as Lando Norris surprised everyone by going second fastest with his first lap. In the final lap Perez did bounce back and Norris has to settle for P3 tomorrow. McLaren seemingly had an unstable car for this weekend but are once again in Podium contention and stare towards a good point haul as Oscar Piastri also qualified for P6.

After winning in Australia, Ferrari endured a rather disappointing outing as Carlos Sainz qualified for P4 but Charles Leclerc could only salvage a P8 after banking in only one lap in Q3.

Also Read | Verstappen hopes to use Suzuka circuit to reassert

Fernando Alonso once again managed to put his Aston Martin in Q3 of qualifying and starts in P5 on Sunday. Mercedes once again endured a dull affair in qualifying as Lewis Hamilton could only manage a P7 finish and teammate George Russel P9.

One of the biggest roars of the session came when hometown hero Yuki Tsunoda qualified into Q3 once again at the expense of teammate Daniel Ricciardo. Ricciardo had an encouraging outing after early season woes and starts a promising P11 with Visa Cash RB. Yuki starts at P10.

Also Read | Mercedes boss Toto Wolff affirms Vettel comeback


Here is the entire Qualification Classification for Japanese Grand Prix 2024

  1. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
  2. Sergio Perez - Red Bull 
  3. Lando Norris - McLaren
  4. Carlos Sainz - Ferrari
  5. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
  6. Oscar Piastri - McLaren
  7. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
  8. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
  9. George Russel - Mercedes
  10. Yuki Tsunoda - RB
  11. Daniel Ricciardo - RB
  12. Nico Hulkenberg - Haas
  13. Valtteri Bottas - Kick Sauber
  14. Alexander Albon - Williams
  15. Esteban Ocon - Alpine
  16. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
  17. Pierre Gasly - Alpine
  18. Kevin Magnussen - Haas
  19. Logan Sargeant - Williams
  20. Zhou Guanyu - Kick Sauber

 

 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

