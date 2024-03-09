×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

F1's Future Takes Flight: Saudi Arabia Unveils 20-Story High Turn 1 for Qiddiya SpeedPark

Images reveal Saudi Arabia's future Speed Park Track, boasting a 20-story Turn 1 elevation, set to replace the Jeddah circuit.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya Track Set to Revolutionize F1
Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya Track Set to Revolutionize F1 | Image:X
Images of the upcoming Speed Park Track in Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya City have recently surfaced, offering a glimpse into what's to come. Although the track isn't slated for completion until 2027, several intriguing features have already been unveiled, including a dramatic 20-story elevation for Turn 1.

Crafted by renowned designers Hermann Tilke and Alex Wurz, the track boasts an impressive layout featuring 21 corners and three DRS zones, blending permanent circuit sections with elements of street racing. Anticipated to become a staple on the Formula 1 calendar, the Qiddiya track promises exhilarating racing action amidst a unique backdrop.

Situated on the outskirts of Riyadh, the Speed Park Track combines Tilke's expertise, evident in his previous works like the Buddh International Circuit and Yas Marina Circuit, with insights from former F1 driver Wurz. Notably, the track's anti-clockwise configuration adds to its distinctiveness, with cars projected to exceed speeds of 325kph.

Of particular interest is Turn 1, dubbed the 'Blade,' which ascends to a staggering 70 meters, equivalent to the height of a 20-story building. This elevated corner will feature a concert space beneath it, adding an additional layer of excitement to the racing experience. Moreover, the track's proximity to the Six Flags Qiddiya City rollercoaster, set to be the world's tallest and fastest upon completion, promises a truly unique racing spectacle.

Furthermore, the Qiddiya track aims to redefine the spectator experience with terrace-style viewing sections, offering an alternative to traditional grandstands and enhancing the overall ambiance of the venue.

While the Jeddah street track has been the site of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix since 2021, hosting the second round of the 2024 season, the Qiddiya venue is poised to eventually supplant it on the F1 calendar. With F1 committed to racing in Saudi Arabia until 2030, anticipation for the inaugural race at the Speed Park Track continues to mount.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

