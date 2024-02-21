English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 12:43 IST

F1 Testing live streaming: When and where to watch pre-season Testing in Bahrain in your country?

F1 Testing 2024 Live Streaming, Bahrain: Full Driver's list, venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

Republic Sports Desk
F1 Pre-Season Testing 2024 in Bahrain
F1 Pre-Season Testing 2024 in Bahrain | Image:AP
The wait is finally over as F1 season has officially begun with pre-season testing in Bahrain. Now that all teams have unveiled their livery, some roaring action is taking place, starting in Bahrain. The Bahrain GP will be the first race of the calendar, leading all the way to the Abu Dhabi GP. But before the race, drivers will acclimate themselves to the new rules and the updated cars ahead of the race day. The tests will be hosted in Bahrain, and will last for three days, with drivers spending nine hours to tune themselves before the official campaign begins. The testing will be like a heads-up of the upcoming F1 season.

F1 Testing Live Streaming, Bahrain: Full Driver's list, venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

F1 Testing 2024: Updated Driver's List

Team

Driver 1

Driver 2

Alpine-Renault

Pierre GaslyEsteban Ocon

Aston Martin

Fernando AlonsoLance Stroll

Ferrari

Charles LeClercCarlos Sainz

Haas

Kevin MagnussenNico Hulkenberg

McLaren

Lando NorrisOscar Piastri

Mercedes

Lewis HamiltonGeorge Russell

Visa Cash App RB

Daniel RicciardoYuki Tsunoda

Red Bull

Max VerstappenSergio Perez

Sauber/Stake 

Valtteri BottasZhou Guanyu

Williams

Alexander AlbonLogan Sergeant

When will the F1 pre-season Testing 2024 take place?

The F1 Testing 2024 will take place from Wednesday, February 21st, and will take place from 12:30 PM onwards.

Where will the F1 Testing 2024 take place?

The F1 Testing 2024 will be hosted at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

How to watch the F1 Testing 2024 Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, tans in India cannot watch the F1 Testing 2024 live telecast since there is no official broadcaster.

How to watch F1 pre-season testing Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the F1 Testing 2024 Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro.

How to watch the F1 Testing Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the F1 Testing 2024 via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. The practice will take place from 07:00 AM BST onwards.

How to watch the F1 Testing 2024 Live Streaming in US?

Fans in US can watch the F1 Testing 2024 via ABC Sports Network and ESPN.  The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. The practice will take place from 02:00 AM ET onwards.

How to watch the F1 Testing Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch F1 Testing 2024 via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. The practice will take place from 06:00 PM AEDT onwards.

How to watch the F1 Testing 2024 Live Streaming in CAN?

Fans in Canada can watch F1 Testing 2024 via TSN (English) and RDS (French). The live stream will be available on TSN Direct.  The practice will take place from 02:00 AM ET onwards.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 12:43 IST

