Fernando Alonso arrives in the paddock ahead of the first practice session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack | Image: AP

In the already exciting 2024 F1 Calendar, the season is four races down and a lot has happened throughout the period. It has been a thriller of a season, and expect it to get better. The transfer market has been buzzing lately, with Lewis Hamilton heading to Ferrari and Carlos Sainz yet to determine his team after the 2024 season. Amid the thrill of the season, a new revelation has shown up, which involves Aston Martin racing and two-time Formula 1 Champion, Fernando Alonso. The veteran motorsports driver has revealed that he will stay with the green F1 fleet for an extended amount of time.

Veteran Spaniard driver Fernando Alonso extends Aston Martin stay, to remain in the team until 2026

Fernando Alonso, a two-time Formula 1 champion, has agreed to extend his contract with Aston Martin for a minimum of the ensuing two seasons. The 42-year-old Spaniard is currently in his second season at Aston Martin, which declared the contract extension to be a "multiyear" agreement on Thursday.

After the legendary Sebastian Vettel retired, Alonso joined Aston Martin from Alpine. Alonso exclaimed his excitement in a press release by stating “I am here to stay.”

“My love for F1 and my love for Aston Martin didn’t change, but I just wanted this time to really speak with myself and make the decision and the commitment. Obviously, F1 takes all your time, all your energy, you have to give up basically everything in life to keep racing, and I wanted to just speak with myself [to see] if I was ready to do so.

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin steers his car during the first practice session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary | Image: AP

“Once I took the decision, I think it was after Australia or something like that, I sat with Aston, which again is exactly the same as what I said in February, that it will be my first priority. It was not too difficult. I think we both wanted the same; I wanted to keep racing with Aston Martin, Aston Martin wanted also to keep my in the seat," said Alonso during a media session.

Alonso exclaimed that he was not done with Aston Martin Aramco, as his story with the Green had just begun.

In 2005 and 2006, Fernando Alonso won his championships with Renault. He raced in other series, including the Indy 500, during his two-year hiatus in 2019 and 2020. During the first eight races of the previous season, Alonso had six podium finishes, helping Aston Martin move up from seventh to fifth place overall in the constructors' championship.

(With AP Inputs)