Updated April 10th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Formula E strikes new media rights deal in India, Sony Pictures to broadcast series

The 10th season of the championship will see 11 race teams compete in 16 races across 10 iconic cities including debuts for Misano (Italy) and Shanghai.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Formula E's McLaren car
Formula E's McLaren car | Image:X/FIAFormulaE
  • 2 min read
Formula E on Wednesday announced a three-year media partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to air all rounds of the electric racing series across the Indian sub-continent.

SPNI will broadcast all races of the championship's 10th season on its networks of television channels and fans will be also able to watch the action on streaming platform Sony LIV.

"Formula E's 10th racing season will be broadcast live and exclusively across India on the Sony Sports Network, with coverage extending to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka," said Formula E in a statement.

SPNI has a history with Formula E, having aired its content during the fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons.

India's Jehan Daruvala is part of the championship, representing MSG racing.

"I am excited to be pursuing my Formula E racing career knowing that I have a huge and passionate fanbase following me through Sony Pictures Networks. It is a dream come true to join Maserati MSG Racing, and I am committed to doing my very best for the team, the fans back home, and around the world," said Daruvala.

Alongside these new locations the championship returns to Mexico City, Diriyah, Sao Paulo, Monaco, Berlin and Portland before the season finale in London on July 20-21. 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Whatsapp logo