Published 16:28 IST, September 10th 2024

Formula One: Aston Martin Rope In Adrian Newey from Red Bull with Multimillion-Dollar Deal

Aston Martin have roped in the eminent Formula 1 car designer Adrian Newey. The 65-year-old penned a lucrative deal with the F1 contractor.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
F1 car design great Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin after leaving Red Bull
F1 car design great Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin after leaving Red Bull
  • 2 min read
16:28 IST, September 10th 2024