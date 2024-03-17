Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain attends a news conference ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia | Image: AP

One of the biggest questions is currently circling over the Mercedes AMG F1 Team. As Lewis Hamilton will exit the Silver Arrows by 2025, the team will have a new face as their top guys on the team. While the Team did not have a grand start to their season, the communications have been buzzing in the Mercedes headquarters ahead of the ginormous change. Amid the drama, driver George Russell has opened up on the situation over the chase for Lewis' seat as he agreed to the notion that several names are approaching for it.

George Russell acknowledges there is a mighty race for Lewis Hamilton's seat in Mercedes

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell opened up on the buzz over the driver's market as they make their case for Lewisn Hamilton's seat in the team. Despite several names being mentioned as possible contenders for Hamilton's open seat, Russell is unconcerned with who might end up joining him on the team. He also opened up on the buzz around it.

“We've already had a lot of conversations and I've been with Toto a lot this winter, so seeing the drivers' names pop up on the telephone has been quite funny and and even on my phone as well, I've had a few phone calls and and text messages,” Russell said as quoted by Formula 1.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, steers through a turn during a qualifying session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. | Image: AP

“So it's been quite interesting, but as a team, we're in a really good opportunity and position to go into this next chapter, [after] so much success with Lewis and Mercedes,” the British Motorsports racing driver added.

George Russell acknowledged on having the priviledge to work alongside the greatest driver of all time in the last two years.

Major speculations have linked some driver moves that could shake up the F1 world yet again. One of the heavily linked drivers is Max Verstappen, and Russell exclaimed that he has no issues to team up with the Dutchman in the Silver Arrows.