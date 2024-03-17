×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

George Russell describes the fervour over Hamilton's Mercedes F1 spot as many drivers vie for it

George Russell reveals there is a lot of enthusiasm over the drivers market as they want to take over Lewis Hamilton's spot once he leaves for Ferrari.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
George Russell
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain attends a news conference ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

One of the biggest questions is currently circling over the Mercedes AMG F1 Team. As Lewis Hamilton will exit the Silver Arrows by 2025, the team will have a new face as their top guys on the team. While the Team did not have a grand start to their season, the communications have been buzzing in the Mercedes headquarters ahead of the ginormous change. Amid the drama, driver George Russell has opened up on the situation over the chase for Lewis' seat as he agreed to the notion that several names are approaching for it.

Also Read: Former driver Felipe Massa says he’s suing F1 and FIA over crash he claims cost him the 2008 title

Advertisement

George Russell acknowledges there is a mighty race for Lewis Hamilton's seat in Mercedes

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell opened up on the buzz over the driver's market as they make their case for Lewisn Hamilton's seat in the team. Despite several names being mentioned as possible contenders for Hamilton's open seat, Russell is unconcerned with who might end up joining him on the team. He also opened up on the buzz around it.

Advertisement

“We've already had a lot of conversations and I've been with Toto a lot this winter, so seeing the drivers' names pop up on the telephone has been quite funny and and even on my phone as well, I've had a few phone calls and and text messages,” Russell said as quoted by Formula 1.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, steers through a turn during a qualifying session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. | Image: AP

“So it's been quite interesting, but as a team, we're in a really good opportunity and position to go into this next chapter, [after] so much success with Lewis and Mercedes,” the British Motorsports racing driver added.

Advertisement

Also Read: 

George Russell acknowledged on having the priviledge to work alongside the greatest driver of all time in the last two years.

Advertisement

Major speculations have linked some driver moves that could shake up the F1 world yet again. One of the heavily linked drivers is Max Verstappen, and Russell exclaimed that he has no issues to team up with the Dutchman in the Silver Arrows.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma

Players to hit most 50

a few seconds ago
Dattatreya Hosabale

India News LIVE:

3 minutes ago
Bansuri Swaraj

BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj

6 minutes ago
Rajnith Reddy

Ranjith Reddy Resigns

8 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

13 minutes ago
Sharan is a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer.

Sheyphali B Sharan

22 minutes ago
Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the Bhairon Marg underpass

ED Summons Delhi CM

22 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to skip their old family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli

No Rahul in Amethi?

25 minutes ago
Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy expansion

33 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala's father

Sidhu's Baby Brother

40 minutes ago
Shreyas Iyer

Iyer marks IPL return

40 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

IPL 2024: Top 5 Players

40 minutes ago
Viral Video: Bhindi Samosa

Samosa In Danger

an hour ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Jal Board Case

an hour ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Leaves Mumbai

an hour ago
Stock market news

US Fed rate decision

an hour ago
Crew Movie

CBFC Changes In Crew

an hour ago
Election

Lok Sabha Elections

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World14 hours ago

  2. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo